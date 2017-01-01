Preacher Lawson

Biography

In 2015 Preacher won the title of Funniest Comedian In Florida, in 2016 he was crowned the winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition. He’s continued the wave of momentum on into 2017 and he’s on quite a roll this year so far - having made his television debut on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly” followed by an appearance on Comedy Dynamic’s “Coming To The Stage” soon after. He is also currently making a big splash on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” which recently beat the MLB All-Star game in ratings!