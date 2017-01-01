Stand-Up Comedy Database

Phil Hanley

Next Tour Date

Monday | March 6
9:30 PM

With Todd Barry, Michelle Wolf , Ryan Reiss, Nimesh Patel, Greer Barnes

Comedy Cellar New York, NY
Biography

Phil is a comedian and screenwriter who has appeared multiple times on The Late Late Show, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up show for Comedy Central and The Pete Holmes Show on TBS. His Comedy Central The Half Hour premiered last year and he’s the lead in the upcoming independent film, Sundowners opposite Tim Heidecker.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter