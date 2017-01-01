Stand-Up Comedy Database

Pete Holmes

Born: March 30, 1979
Works

Records

2013Nice Try, The Devil Amazon iTunes
2012Comedy Juice All-Stars

 Amazon iTunes
2011Impregnated with Wonder Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds Amazon
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1) Amazon iTunes
2013Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil Amazon iTunes
2013John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4) Amazon iTunes
2012Mash Up

 Amazon iTunes
2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2010Comedy Central Presents Pete Holmes Amazon iTunes
2010John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show Amazon iTunes
2005Premium Blend (Season 9)

Books (by and about)

Pete Holmes is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, improviser, writer and cartoonist.

 As a standup, Pete has appeared on his own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.” He can also be seen on virtually every VH1 panel show ever, including “Best Week Ever.”

 Pete has written for and voices multiple characters on Comedy Central's "Ugly Americans" and is the voice and writer of the popular "E*Trade Baby" commercials.
 Pete's short videos are ubiquitous on the "internet" and are featured regularly on "CollegeHumor.com," "Tosh.0," "Atom TV" and "Atom.com." Several of his cartoons have been published in "The New Yorker" which he thinks is pretty neat.

 Pete has most recently appeared on "Conan," headlined an episode for "John Oliver's New York Stand up Show" and was on Comedy Central's special "The Hot List" in 2010.
 Pete has also worked as a story editor on the FOX comedy "I Hate My Teenage Daughter," and a staff writer on the NBC comedy, "Outsourced."

 Pete wrote this bio in the third person so you’d think he has an assistant or something, but he doesn’t.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter