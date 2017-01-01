Videos
Pete Holmes - ABC2 Comedy Up LateWatch
Pete Holmes - Nice Try, The Devil - This Party Is McDonald'sWatch
Pete Holmes Stand Up - 2012Watch
|2013
|Nice Try, The Devil
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Comedy Juice All-Stars
Compilation that features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Impregnated with Wonder
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2016
|Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
|Buy Amazon
|2014
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Pete Holmes: Nice Try, The Devil
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Mash Up
Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Funny as Hell (Season 2)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2011
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Pete Holmes
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2010
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2005
|Premium Blend (Season 9)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Pete Holmes is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, improviser, writer and cartoonist.
As a standup, Pete has appeared on his own half-hour “Comedy Central Presents,” “Premium Blend” and “John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.” He can also be seen on virtually every VH1 panel show ever, including “Best Week Ever.”
Pete has written for and voices multiple characters on Comedy Central’s “Ugly Americans” and is the voice and writer of the popular “E*Trade Baby” commercials.
Pete’s short videos are ubiquitous on the “internet” and are featured regularly on “CollegeHumor.com,” “Tosh.0,” “Atom TV” and “Atom.com.” Several of his cartoons have been published in “The New Yorker” which he thinks is pretty neat.
Pete has most recently appeared on “Conan,” headlined an episode for “John Oliver’s New York Stand up Show” and was on Comedy Central’s special “The Hot List” in 2010.
Pete has also worked as a story editor on the FOX comedy “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” and a staff writer on the NBC comedy, “Outsourced.”
Pete wrote this bio in the third person so you’d think he has an assistant or something, but he doesn’t.