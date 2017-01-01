Biography

An entertainment career was virtually pre-ordained for Pauly Montgomery Shore. At age 4, he sat on the lap of The King himself in the company of his father, comedian Sammy Shore, who opened for Elvis during the early ’70s. Around the same time, Pauly’s mother, Mitzi, and father opened The Comedy Store on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, giving their son the rare opportunity to hang out and be inspired by such rising talents as Robin Williams, David Letterman and the late Sam Kinison, who became Pauly’s mentor. At 17, Pauly began writing and performing his own material, creating the persona of “The Weizel,” a character that quickly appealed to young audiences. While playing small roles in such movies as 18 AGAIN and PHANTOM OF THE MALL, Pauly honed his comedy routine to a frenetic level, gaining the attention of MTV. In 1990, the network gave him his own show, TOTALLY PAULY. Pauly rose to national attention during a strong four-year run on MTV, also revealing his comedy chops on the 1993 HBO special “Pauly Does Dallas.” His initial success on television led to a three movie deal with Disney, beginning with the box-office hit ENCINO MAN, co-starring Sean Astin and Brendan Fraser.

Pauly followed up ENCINO MAN with the comedies SON-IN-LAW, IN THE ARMY NOW, JURY DUTY and BIO-DOME. In 1997, FOX cast him as the freeloading son of a wealthy businessman in the sitcom PAULY.

Shore’s first comedy album, “The Future of America,” was named Best Comedy Album by the College Music Journalists, while his second album, “Scraps from the Future,” earned a Best Comedy Album nomination from The National Association of Record Merchandisers. He followed up with albums “Pink Diggly Diggly” and “Hollywood, We Have a Problem.”

In 2003, Pauly produced, wrote, directed and starred in the critically acclaimed, PAULY SHORE IS DEAD, a semi-autobiographical mockumentary in which he satirizes the perils of Hollywood. In the film, Pauly loses everything and decides to fake his death in a quest for post-mortem adulation. He called in a lot of favors to get the project made and managed to wrangle star cameos from the likes of Sean Penn, Whoopi Goldberg, Ellen DeGeneres, Dr. Dre, Clint Howard, Perry Farrell, Fred Durst, Verne Troyer, Andy Dick, Mark McGrath, Jerry Springer, Montel Williams, Sally Jessy Raphael, Kurt Loder and Paris Hilton, to name a few.

Next, Pauly returned to TV in the TBS reality series, MINDING THE STORE, which he produced as well as starred in. This was followed by a notable recurring part, as himself, on the hit HBO series, ENTOURAGE. Pauly is featured in the soon to be released studio movie OPPOSITE DAY.

Pauly once again stepped into producer, director and star roles with the sketch comedy movie NATURAL BORN KOMICS, for which Pauly received the 2008 Entertainer of the Year Award from the Entertainment Merchants Association. In 2008 Pauly also expanded into the worlds of cyberspace and journalism with the Ripe TV VOD series PAULY SHORE’S AMERICA, in which Pauly explores various news stories with his own unique and irreverent style. For his first assignment Pauly went to Texas to cover the polygamist scandal.

Pauly Continues to tour the world with his stand-up comedy. He can be seen in the comedy special PAULY SHORE AND FRIENDS this Fall on Showtime. He has just finished filming the upcoming Happy Madsion film BORN TO BE A STAR featuring Nick Swardson.

Pauly continues to produce and direct, with his latest feature Adopted, having just been released in June, 2010. In the film, satirizes the phenomenon of celebrity adoptions as he travels to Africa to adopt an African baby. In addition, he has several short subject films and multiple projects in the works such as his MTV pilot called “The Shores” and Various projects with Will Farrell’s website FUNNY or DIE .

In January 2011, Pauly headed to Vegas to perform live and film a show titled, “Vegas is My Oyster.” The show was filmed in front of a live audience during the adult convention weekend, and also features small skits with comedians such as Maz Jobrani, Charlyne Yi, Bobby Lee, Amber Lancaster, and more. The special aired on Showtime during the months of August and September.

Currently, during the month of October, Pauly is starring in a role as a guido for the movie, “Whiskey Business,” which is being filmed in Canada and will be featured on CMT. Pauly continues to do stand-up comedy multiple times a month throughout the United States. Please check the Tour Dates section to catch up with Pauly in your hometown!