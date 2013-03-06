Videos
Myq Kaplan - ComedyWatch
Myq Kaplan Stand-Up 06/03/13Watch
America's Got Talent 2015 S10E08 Judge Cuts - Myq Kaplan Stand up ComedianWatch
With Laurie Kilmartin , Zach Sherwin, Liz Glazer, Ramin Nazer, Lyssa Mandel, Phil Casale
|2017
|No Kidding
|2016
|Many Mini Musics
|2016
|The Micah Myq Mega Mixtape - Single
with Micah Sherman
|2014
|The Best of Super Hang, Vol. 1
|2014
|Small, Dork, and Handsome
|2014
|Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013
Featured multiple comedians
|2013
|Meat Robot
|2012
|Please Be Seated
with Micah Sherman
|2010
|Vegan Mind Meld
|2014
|Myq Kaplan: Small, Dork and Handsome
|2013
|Funny as Hell (Season 3)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2010
|Last Comic Standing 7
|2010
|Comedy Central Presents Myq Kaplan
|2008
|Live at Gotham (Episode 307)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
Myq Kaplan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” the New Faces show of the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, as well as Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents.” He was voted Best Local Comedian in the Boston Phoenix and won the NY’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition (as part of the NY Comedy Festival) and March Comedy Madness at Caroline’s in New York. Myq was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fights. He was named Boston University’s Funniest Student and featured at the inaugural Great American Comedy Festival.