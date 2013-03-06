Biography

Myq Kaplan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” the New Faces show of the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, as well as Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents.” He was voted Best Local Comedian in the Boston Phoenix and won the NY’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition (as part of the NY Comedy Festival) and March Comedy Madness at Caroline’s in New York. Myq was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fights. He was named Boston University’s Funniest Student and featured at the inaugural Great American Comedy Festival.