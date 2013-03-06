Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Myq Kaplan

Myq Kaplan

Born: 1978
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Friday | March 24
7:00 PM
The Bitch Seat

With Laurie Kilmartin , Zach Sherwin, Liz Glazer, Ramin Nazer, Lyssa Mandel, Phil Casale

NerdMelt Showroom Los Angeles, CA
See all Myq Kaplan's tour dates

Works

Records

2017No Kidding Amazon iTunes
2016Many Mini Musics Amazon iTunes
2016The Micah Myq Mega Mixtape - Single

with Micah Sherman

 iTunes
2014The Best of Super Hang, Vol. 1 Amazon iTunes
2014Small, Dork, and Handsome Amazon iTunes
2014Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013

Featured multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2013Meat Robot Amazon iTunes
2012Please Be Seated

with Micah Sherman

 Amazon iTunes
2010Vegan Mind Meld Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014Myq Kaplan: Small, Dork and Handsome Amazon iTunes
2013Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2010Last Comic Standing 7
2010Comedy Central Presents Myq Kaplan Amazon iTunes
2008Live at Gotham (Episode 307)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Myq Kaplan has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” the New Faces show of the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, as well as Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents.” He was voted Best Local Comedian in the Boston Phoenix and won the NY’s Funniest Stand-Up Competition (as part of the NY Comedy Festival) and March Comedy Madness at Caroline’s in New York. Myq was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and Comedy Central’s Open Mic Fights. He was named Boston University’s Funniest Student and featured at the inaugural Great American Comedy Festival.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter