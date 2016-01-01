Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Mike Recine

Mike Recine

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

43.8% Won: 7
Lost: 9

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 29
8:00 PM

With Marina Franklin , James Mattern, Nimesh Patel

Stand-Up New York
236 W 78th St
New York, NY
Buy

See all Mike Recine's tour dates

Works

Records

2015Union Delegate Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Mike Recine is a comedian from Jersey. When he was a kid, he was fat and cried a lot til he discovered comedy. Mike moved to New York City in 2007 and worked a bunch of low-paying jobs for years while doing standup. Since then, Mike has worked at The Comic Strip, Standup New York, and headlined Caroline’s on Broadway three times. In 2009, Mike released his debut album, Make It Funny, Clown. In 2010 he was nominated for an ECNY Award for Best Emerging Comedian and for TimeOut New York’s Joke of the Year. In 2011, he was selected as a New Face in the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Mike is a funny guy who speaks from his heart. In 2014, he appeared on Conan.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter