Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf

Born: June 21, ????
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

16.7% Won: 2
Lost: 10

Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 26
10:00 PM

With Sam Morril, Judah Friedlander, Phil Hanley, Michael Che > "1"}, Ardie Fuqua, Mehran Khaghani

Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
130 W 3rd Street
New York, NY
Buy

See all Michelle Wolf's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Michelle Wolf is a stand-up comedian who writes and performs on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” She has also written for the television series “Girl Code” and the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2014, Wolf was named one of the New Faces of Comedy at the Just For Laughs comedy festival.

Michelle Wolf recently joined The Daily Show with Trevor Noah as a correspondent.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter