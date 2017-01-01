Biography

Fresh from The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, HBO’s Aspen Comedy Festival and Seattle’s Bumbershoot Festival, Michelle Buteau can also be seen on this season’s “Last Comic Standing”, Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and Paramount Comedy Network’s “The World Stands Up” show.

She was a favorite at this year’s South Beach Comedy Festival and HGTV’s “25 Worst Mistakes” series can’t get enough of this hot talent.

Michelle has also shared more then her opinions on VH1’s “Best Week Ever” & “Black to the Future”, MTV’s “Walk of Shame”, and the Oxygen Network’s “Kiss & Tell” series. And check out the latest issue of Glamour magazine where Michelle dispenses ” some hilarious ” dating do’s and don’ts.

Michelle Buteau has a truly international following, with regular appearances in London, Dublin, and Amsterdam. And when she isn’t touring the country performing at colleges, Michelle hosts “Travelzoo Unleashed” for Travelzoo.com.

“Buteaupia” is her premiere comedy album available on www.filmbaby.com. Catch her on stage when you can and see comedy’s mistress blend her Jamaican-Haitian sassiness and girl-next door quality into a show that is anything but routine.