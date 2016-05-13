Stand-Up Comedy Database

Michael Ian Black

AKA: Michael Ian Schwartz
Born: August 12, 1971
Blue Meter: Tame
Next Tour Date

Friday | January 13
7:30 PM

SF Sketchfest

How To Be Amazing

With Grace Helbig

Marines Memorial Theatre
609 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA
Buy

See all Michael Ian Black's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Noted Expert Amazon iTunes
2011Very Famous Amazon iTunes
2007I Am a Wonderful Man Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Michael Ian Black: Noted Expert

To be broadcast May 13, 2016 by EPIX

2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1) Amazon iTunes
2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3) Amazon iTunes
2010The Benson Interrruption

Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

2016Navel Gazing Amazon iTunes
2012You're Not Doing It Right Amazon iTunes
2008My Custom Van Amazon iTunes
Links:   Twitter