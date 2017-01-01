Biography

Based in Austin, Martha Kelly has been performing stand-up for more than 15 years. She first gained attention when she won Comedy Central 2002 Laugh Riots competition. That same year she was invited to the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival as one of the rising stand-ups in the “New Faces” show.

Martha has also performed stand-up on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Martha is perhaps best known for her recent performance as “Martha” in FX’s series Baskets, on which she co-stars with Zach Galifianakis.

In 2016, Comedy Central announced Martha would be one of the 17 comedians to record a half hour special as part of their “The Half Hour” series.