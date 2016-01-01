Biography

Maronzio Vance is a Los Angeles based writer, actor and standup comedian. Maronzio will next be seen starring as a series regular on the all new TV Land series entitled LOPEZ, starring George Lopez. Last year Maronzio was a regular on the Fox comedy series entitled ENLISTED. Prior, Maronzio wrote and starred in Fox’s pilot remake of IN LIVING COLOR. That same year Maronzio shot a half hour special for Comedy Central. He has also appeared on WANDA SYKES: WANDA DOES IT, JAMIE FOXX’S LAFFAPALOOZA, LAST COMIC STANDING, and is in a few national Miller Lite Commercials. He often performs stand-up in Los Angeles and continues to tour the country regularly.