Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Maronzio Vance

Maronzio Vance

Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

20.0% Won: 3
Lost: 12

Next Tour Date

Sorry no dates are currently scheduled for this comedian

See all Maronzio Vance's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Laughmatic Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Maronzio Vance is a Los Angeles based writer, actor and standup comedian. Maronzio will next be seen starring as a series regular on the all new TV Land series entitled LOPEZ, starring George Lopez. Last year Maronzio was a regular on the Fox comedy series entitled ENLISTED. Prior, Maronzio wrote and starred in Fox’s pilot remake of IN LIVING COLOR. That same year Maronzio shot a half hour special for Comedy Central. He has also appeared on WANDA SYKES: WANDA DOES IT, JAMIE FOXX’S LAFFAPALOOZA, LAST COMIC STANDING, and is in a few national Miller Lite Commercials. He often performs stand-up in Los Angeles and continues to tour the country regularly.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter