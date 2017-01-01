Biography

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office, an average of nearly $50-million per outing. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend.

Wayans can next be seen starring in the NBC sitcom “Marlon,” loosely based on his life. “Marlon” is a family comedy centered around a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. “Marlon” will premiere this August 16 at 9 p.m.

Wayans also stars in the upcoming Netflix movie NAKED which will premiere on the streaming site on August 11. Based on the Swedish film, NAKEN, the romantic comedy co-stars Regina Hall and reunites Wayans with director Michael Tiddes. Marlon, who is also a writer and producer on the movie, stars as Rob Anderson, a charming man-child, who wakes up on his wedding day, naked in an elevator, reliving the hour before the ceremony over and over again. He last starred in FIFTY SHADES OF BLACK, which he also wrote and executive-produced, in January 2016. Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film co-starred Mike Epps and Kali Hawk.

In 2014, Wayans starred in the Open Road Films comedy A HAUNTED HOUSE 2, the sequel to the hilarious and successful film, A HAUNTED HOUSE, which had a budget of $2-million and grossed $18.1-million on the opening weekend. Wayans produced A HAUNTED HOUSE, as well as A HAUNTED HOUSE 2. The sequel, directed by Michael Tiddes, is now available on DVD. Wayans starred alongside Gabriel Iglesias, Essence Atkins and Jamie Pressly. The film is a parody of the “found footage” genre, such as the PARANORMAL ACTIVITY franchise and THE DEVIL INSIDE.

On the small screen, Wayans hosted the hit NBC show “I Can Do That!,” a comedy/variety series where six celebrities are asked to put on an entertainment show with skills they didn’t even know they had. He also starred in and created the TBS hit comedy competition series “Funniest Wins.” In 2014, he embarked on a national comedy tour with his brothers Keenan, Damon and Shawn Wayans. This marked the first standup tour for the four Wayans Brothers in many years.

Wayans has also launched the online venture, What The Funny, with internet serial entrepreneur and Funny Or Die co-founder Randy Adams. What The Funny serves up urban comedy from established and emerging comedians, writers and actors through its web site at WhatTheFunny.com.

Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland’ in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy WHITE CHICKS, opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. The film was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and grossed $69 million in the United States. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films’ horror comedy spoof films SCARY MOVIE and SCARY MOVIE 2, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Wayans’ additional film credits include the Columbia Pictures comedy MO’ MONEY; New Line Cinema’s drama ABOVE THE RIM; Miramax’s parody film DON’T BE A MENACE TO SOUTH CENTRAL WHILE DRINKING YOUR JUICE IN THE HOOD; Touchstone Pictures’ THE SIXTH MAN; Miramax’s SENSELESS; DUNGEONS & DRAGONS; Darren Aronofsky’s hit drama REQUIEM FOR A DREAM, opposite Jared Leto and Jennifer Connolly; The Coen Brothers’ THE LADYKILLERS, opposite Tom Hanks; BEHIND THE SMILE; Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE MAN; DreamWorks’ NORBIT, opposite Eddie Murphy; Paramount Pictures and MTV’s parody film DANCE FLICK; Paramount’s G.I. JOE: THE RISE OF COBRA, opposite Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; 20th Century Fox’s MARMADUKE; and the hit comedy THE HEAT, opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Additionally, Wayans has appeared on several popular television programs, including Fox’s “In Living Color,” Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital,” BET’s “Second Generation Wayans,” and The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.,” which was the highest rated comedy on The WB.