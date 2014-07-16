Biography

Mark Normand is a favorite of the New York comedy scene, with a number of credits to get out of the way, so here we go! In 2014, Mark was a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, premiered his Comedy Central Presents: The Half Hour, and released his debut CD Still Got It from Comedy Central Productions (one of Laughspin’s 10 Best Comedy Releases of 2014)! So far in 2015, Mark has appeared on Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), How to Be a Grown Up (TruTV), Gotham Comedy Live (AXS), SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell (Showtime) and Conan (TBS). He also continues to headline clubs and festivals around the country including this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Mark has previously appeared on @midnight (Comedy Central), Inside Amy Schumer, Conan, Inside Joke (MTV Other), John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show (Comedy Central). He also won the 2013 Caroline’s March Madness competition, beating out 63 other comedians. This is a shocker for all of us but he was also voted Village Voice’s “Best Comedian of 2013.″

Mark was born and raised in New Orleans, LA surprisingly to two normal parents. As a kid he spent most of his time shooting short films and wetting the bed. Mark started doing comedy right after college and quickly moved to New York. Mark now does comedy clubs and colleges across the country and has been involved in many festivals including Portland, Seattle, DC, Boston, and was featured as a New Face at the Montreal Comedy Festival, where he recorded a set for Canadian TV. In NYC Mark now runs two comedy shows and two podcasts in NYC, Hot Soup a weekly show, We’re all Friends Here, a live show also recorded as a podcast, and Tuesdays with Stories!, a podcast from Stand Up NY Labs.

Mark was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics To Watch for the 2011 New York Comedy Festival. Mark was also named to Esquire’s “Best New Comedians 2012”, Splitsider’s “Top 10 Up and Coming Comedians on Each Coast”, and Time Out New York’s “21 New York Comedy Scene Linchpins”.

Mark still lives in New York City.