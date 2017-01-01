ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Lisa Lampanelli

Lisa Lampanelli

Born: July 19, 1961
AKA: Lisa Lampugnale
Next Tour Date

Saturday | February 24
7:00
PM
Valley Forge Casino Resort
King of Prussia, PA
Works

Records

2015Back To the Drawing Board Amazon iTunes
2012Equal Opportunity Offender: The Best Of Lisa Lampanelli Amazon iTunes
2011Tough Love Amazon iTunes
2009Long Live The Queen Amazon iTunes
2007Dirty Girl Amazon iTunes
2005Take It Like a Man Amazon iTunes
2005The Aristocrats (Original Soundtrack) Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2011Lisa Lampanelli: Tough Love Amazon iTunes
2009Lisa Lampanelli: Long Live the Queen Amazon iTunes
2007Lisa Lampanelli: Dirty Girl Amazon iTunes
2005Lisa Lampanelli: Take It Like a Man Amazon iTunes
2004Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

2002Lisa Lampanelli: The Queen of Mean Amazon

Books (by and about)

2009Chocolate, Please: My Adventures in Food, Fat, and Freaks Amazon iTunes

Biography

Dubbed by The New York Times as the “Lovable Queen of Mean,” Lisa Lampanelli is a no-holds-barred insult comic. Her ability to make people laugh at their own stereotypes and differences helped her conquer the club scenes in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Her popularity skyrocketed in 2002 when she was the only female comedian invited to skewer Chevy Chase on the NY Friar’s Club Roast on Comedy Central. Since then she has become a staple of the Comedy Central Roasts for Jeff Foxworthy, Pamela Anderson, and William Shatner.

In addition to her success on Comedy Central, Lisa is a regular on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Howard Stern’s Radio show. She appeared on Comedy Central’s “Last Laugh 2005” and her one-hour special, “Take It Like a Man.”

As one of the few white comedians to perform on BET’s “Comic View,” Lisa has cemented her huge crossover appeal. Lisa has also taped several specials for VH1, MTV and CMT, and with frequent spots on Sirius satellite radio.

Lisa can be seen in “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector,” in which she plays a foul-mouthed dirty broad. She also appeared in the documentary “The Aristocrats.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter