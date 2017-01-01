ComedyDB
Kurt Metzger

Born: May 24, 1977
Blue Meter: Dirty
2 

Works

Records

2014White Precious Amazon iTunes
2011Talks To Young People About Sex Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014Kurt Metzger: White Precious Amazon iTunes
2014NickMom Night Out Season 4 Amazon iTunes
2014Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 3 Amazon iTunes
2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2010Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey - Season 1 Amazon iTunes
2009Comedy Central Presents Kurt Metzger Amazon iTunes
2007Live at Gotham (Episode 201)

Features multiple comics

 Amazon iTunes
2006White Boyz in the Hood Amazon

Books (by and about)

Biography

Kurt Metzger is one of the most talented writers and stand up comedians today. A Philadelphia native, Kurt started in the local scene with friends and comedians Kevin Hart and Big Jay Oakerson. Kurt moved on to New York, where he performs regularly at New York’s top comedy clubs, including Stand Up NY, Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham Comedy Club, and the famed Comedy Cellar. A local favorite, he was accepted to Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs Festival, where he was a standout performer on their ‘New Faces’ show. Kurt has appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, VH1’s Best Week Ever, CBS’s The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and Showtime’s White Boyz in the Hood. He has also guest-starred in IFC’s Z-Rock as well as Comedy Central’s ‘Important Things with Demitri Martin.’ A prolific joke writer, Kurt served as a writer for Chappelle’s Show as well as the Comedy Central Roast series. He also became a series regular on Comedy Central’s animated Ugly Americans series, providing the voice of Randall Skeffington. He has appeared on Kurt released his new album Kurt Metzger Talks To Young People About Sex to strong reviews from both comedy critics and fans. In 2012, Kurt taped his first one-hour special. Kurt lives in New York City.

