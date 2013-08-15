Biography

Kurt Braunohler’s brand of comedy could be described as “high-energy absurdity from an approachable stranger” but he prefers to describe his brand as “Doritos”. Kurt was featured in Variety’s annual prestigious “10 Comics To Watch” list, named in Time Out New York’s list of 50 Funniest New Yorkers and Backstage Magazine’s “5 Comics To Watch,” “Comic to Watch” by Comedy Central, the New York Comedy Festival and Time Out NY, as well as “Best Male Stand-Up” by the ECNY and “Best Unscripted Host” by the New York Television Festival.

On TV, Kurt can been seen (or heard) on Bob’s Burgers, Chelsea Lately, John Oliver Stand Up, Delocated, @midnight, Comedy Central Presents, Drunk History, Getting Doug with High, Adam Devine’s House Party, Jon Benjamin Has a Van, Assy McGee, The Heart She Holler, Human Giant and as host of IFC’s comedy game show Bunk!. He has also performed standup sets on Conan and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Kurt’s pilot Gettin’ Some Strange with Kurt Braunohler, a late-night talk show where Kurt covers the strangest stories of the day, revealing our beautifully insane world, is in development for Comedy Central. He can also be heard on the radio on This American Life telling a story which he is currently developing for film.

In Spring 2014, Kurt announced Roustabout, his seven city water tour/mission to send 500 goats and 1,000 chickens to families in need in Africa. The adventure was filmed for a Comedy Central webseries which will launch in 2015.

Kurt’s chart-topping debut album How Do I Land?, recorded live at packed rock clubs, was the first comedy release for venerable indie label Kill Rock Stars and was included in several Best Of 2013 lists. The album’s title comes from Kurt’s “Cloud Project” in which he raised $6k on Kickstarter and hired a pilot to write the words “How Do I Land?” across the LA sky. The resulting skywriting images went viral.

Called “a prolific stand-up comedian” by the Los Angeles Times, Kurt has performed his whip-smart comedy on stages across the world including Outside Lands, SXSW, Moontower, All Tomorrow’s Parties, Bonnaroo, Just for Laughs in Montreal and Chicago, SF Sketchfest and IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! Live. Oh, and he once performed at Radio City Music Hall.

Kurt co-created and co-hosted the continuously sold-out NYC variety show Hot Tub for 7 years with comedy writing partner Kristen Schaal. The duo moved the show to LA in Jan 2013 where it was hailed “the hottest new comedy show” by Los Angeles Magazine. Kurt and Kristen continue to host and peform Hot Tub to a packed house every Monday night.

Kurt’s popular podcast The K Ohle with Kurt Braunohler features some not-so-standard segments featuring Kurt and guests including Paul F Tompkins, Matt Braunger, Jon Daly, Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Agee and Nick Thorburn (from Islands/Unicorns who also wrote the theme song). Episodes are available on the Nerdist Network.