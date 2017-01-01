ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

Born: February 21, 1978
1 

Works

Records

2013Beta Male Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2015The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2014The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (Season 1) Amazon iTunes
2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2013Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male Amazon iTunes
2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

 Amazon iTunes
2011John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Kumail is a tireless Los Angeles-based writer, actor, and comedian. He has been seen performing stand-up on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His 2013 comedy special Beta Male was on the “best of 2013” lists for Vulture, Village Voice, and the Onion AV Club, and it was chosen best comedy special of the year by Entertainment Weekly. Kumail is a recurring cast member on shows like Portlandia, AdventureTime, and the webseries Burning Love, among others. He has also appeared in the feature films Hell Baby, Loaded, Bad Milo, Five Year Engagement, and the upcoming Hot Tub Time Marchine 2. He was a regular cast member on TNT’s Franklin and Bash for two seasons and is now a regular cast member on the Mike Judge show Silicon Valley on HBO. The live show he cohosts, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, is considered the best standup show in Los Angeles, and it will be a series on Comedy Central in 2014.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter