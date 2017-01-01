Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Kristin Key

Kristin Key

Born: September 25, 1980
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

{winpercent}% Won: {wins}
Lost: {losses}

Next Tour Date

Monday | July 31
8:00 PM

With Michael Somerville

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club Las Vegas, NV
Buy

See all Kristin Key's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Songs in the Key of Kristin Amazon iTunes
2017I'm a Hooker Amazon iTunes
2013The Moral of the Story Amazon iTunes
2010Where the Cab Takes You Amazon iTunes
2007Buckle Up! Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram