Kathy Griffin

Born: November 4, 1960
Works

Records

2013 Calm Down Gurrl
2012 Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class
2011 Kathy Griffin: 50 & Not Pregnant
2010 Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt
2009 Suckin' It for the Holidays
2008 For Your Consideration

Specials (and other video)

2013 Kathy Griffin: Record Breaker

20th special

20th special

2013 Kathy Griffin: Calm Down Gurrl
2013 Kathy Griffin: Kennedie Center On-Hers
2012 Kathy Griffin: Seamen 1st Class
2011 Kathy Griffin: Tired Hooker
2011 Kathy Griffin: Pants Off
2011 Kathy Griffin: Gurrl Down
2011 Kathy Griffin: 50 & Not Pregnant
2010 Whores on Crutches
2010 Kathy Griffin Does the Bible Belt
2009 Kathy Griffin: Balls of Steel
2009 Kathy Griffin: She'll Cut A Bitch
2007 Kathy Griffin: Straight to Hell
2007 Kathy Griffin: Everybody Can Suck It
2006 Kathy Griffin: Strong Black Woman
2005Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List

Reality show around Kathy Griffin's life and career

 Amazon iTunes
2005 Kathy Griffin Is... Not Nicole Kidman
2004 Kathy Griffin: The D-List
2004 Kathy Griffin: Allegedly
1998Comic Relief VIII

Benefit show that features multiple comics.

 Amazon iTunes
1998 Kathy Griffin: Hot Cup of Talk
1997Premium Blend (Season 1) – Host

Features multiple comedians

1996 HBO Comedy Half Hour: Kathy Griffin
1995Comedy Product

Books (by and about)

2016 Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins
2009 Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin

Biography

Emmy award winning Chicago native, Kathy Griffin, a multi-faceted performer with a rapid fire wit, is probably best known for her four-year stint on the NBC sitcom “Suddenly Susan” as Vickie Groener, Brooke Shields’ acerbic colleague.

After moving west and joining the famed Los Angeles Groundlings comedy improvisational troupe, Kathy began building her resume with guest starring roles on such series as “ER” and “Seinfeld” where she created recurring character Sally Weaver.

After her various TV guest spots, Kathy began gaining notice as a stand-up comedienne and landed her own “HBO Half Hour Comedy Special”. In 1998, HBO gave Kathy her own One-Hour Special, “A Hot Cup of Talk”.

Kathy has supplied voices for characters on the animated series “Dilbert” and “The Simpsons”, and she appeared in a dual role on the “X-Files” as well as in Eminem’s video, “The Real Slim Shady”, which was co-directed by Dr.Dre.

Kathy has co-hosted The Billboard Music Awards three years in a row; and appeared on numerous talk shows including “Late Night with David Letterman”, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”, “Howard Stern” and “The View”, as well as having been featured in the films “It’s Pat” and “Four Rooms” among others.

Kathy has a great passion for reality TV. She participated in, and won “Celebrity Mole” on ABC, and then hosted the NBC reality series “Average Joe” as well as the MTV series, “Kathy’s So-Called Reality”.

Since 2005, Griffin has performed a number of stand-up specials for Bravo, often more than one in a year. Her 2009 special, “She’ll Cut A Bitch” was nominated for an Emmy in the category of “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.”

In August 2005 Kathy’s reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List “, debuted on Bravo. In 2009, Griffin was nominated for an Emmy for the show.

Griffin penned a memoir in 2009. Continuing her trend of declaring success to create success, the title of Kathy’s book was “Official Book Club Selection.” The book hit #1 on the New York Times Non-Fiction list.

Official Site   Facebook   Twitter