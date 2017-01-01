ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Julian McCullough

Julian McCullough

Born: May 29, 1979
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Friday | December 29
8:30
PM
Zanies Chicago
Chicago, IL
Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2007Live at Gotham (Episode 204)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Julian McCullough is a nationally touring comedian, host and actor.  He has appeared on INSIDE AMY SCHUMER and co-starred with Whitney Cummings on the E! series LOVE YOU, MEAN IT.  Julian is a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately and contributor to The Soup Investigates.  He also has his own COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS stand-up special and has appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON.  In addition to his television appearances, Julian has been featured at the Just For Laughs Festival and also won the “New York’s Funniest” comedy competition in 2008.

