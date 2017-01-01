Stand-Up Comedy Database

Judd Apatow

Born: December 6, 1967
Blue Meter: Risqué
1 

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2017Upcoming Judd Apatow Netflix Special  Upcoming
2009Funny People

Fictional film about stand-up comedians, some perform stand-up in character rather than as themselves. Directed by Judd Apatow

 Amazon iTunes
1992The 15th Annual Young Comedians Special

Books (by and about)

2015Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy

Book of conversations about comedy featuring Apatow talking to stand-ups like Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K and Amy Schumer

 Amazon iTunes

Biography

Judd Apatow is considered one of the most sought-after comedy minds in the business.  He has been closely associated with many of the biggest comedy films and hit TV shows over the last decade and a half. Apatow’s latest project is the HBO series Crashing serving as co-executive producer. He is also the co-executive producer of HBO’s Girls and Netflix’s Love. On the film side, Apatow recently produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano set for release on June 23 rd by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.

2016 marked Apatow’s documentary directorial debut with the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary, Doc & Darryl. He co-directed the upcoming HBO documentary, May It Last, which will premiere later
this year.

Apatow’s film credits include hit comedies The 40-Year- Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, The Cable Guy, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 and numerous others.

