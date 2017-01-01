Videos
With Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano, Kurt Braunohler
|2017
|Upcoming Judd Apatow Netflix Special Upcoming
|2009
|Funny People
Fictional film about stand-up comedians, some perform stand-up in character rather than as themselves. Directed by Judd Apatow
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|1992
|The 15th Annual Young Comedians Special
|2015
|Sick in the Head: Conversations About Life and Comedy
Book of conversations about comedy featuring Apatow talking to stand-ups like Jerry Seinfeld, Louis C.K and Amy Schumer
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
Judd Apatow is considered one of the most sought-after comedy minds in the business. He has been closely associated with many of the biggest comedy films and hit TV shows over the last decade and a half. Apatow’s latest project is the HBO series Crashing serving as co-executive producer. He is also the co-executive producer of HBO’s Girls and Netflix’s Love. On the film side, Apatow recently produced The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano set for release on June 23 rd by Amazon Studios and Lionsgate.
2016 marked Apatow’s documentary directorial debut with the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary, Doc & Darryl. He co-directed the upcoming HBO documentary, May It Last, which will premiere later
this year.
Apatow’s film credits include hit comedies The 40-Year- Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Pineapple Express, The Cable Guy, Anchorman and Anchorman 2 and numerous others.