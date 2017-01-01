Biography

Judah Friedlander gained a lot of attention at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, playing the role of “Toby Radloff” in American Splendor, winner of the Grand Jury prize. To assume the character of the real life Toby Radloff 15 years younger, Judah totally transformed his appearance.

Movie audiences first met Judah as the clueless “Pharmacy Clerk” in Meet The Parents, where he told Ben Stiller (Greg Focker) to “get a whole Bunch of Mumm’s” instead of a $100 bottle of champagne. Judah won the hearts of America as “The Hug Guy” in the Dave Matthews Band #1 hit music video “Everyday,” where he spreads love by offering hugs to every stranger he sees. Judah has also been featured in many comedies, including the Warner Bros. movie Showtime, as “Julio” the cameraman, a sidekick to Robert De Niro and Eddie Murphy; Zoolander, as “Scrappy Zoolander,” one of Ben Stiller’s coal miner brothers, along with Jon Voigt and Vince Vaughn; the cult comedy Wet, Hot, American Summer, playing “Ron,” Molly Shannon’s character’s ex-husband; and a small part in How High. Judah has three other movies coming

out soon: Universal Pictures’ & Jersey Films’ The Untitled John Hamburg Project with Ben Stiller and Phillip Seymour Hoffman; Surviving Christmas, from Columbia Pictures & Dreamworks, with Ben Affleck and Christina Applegate; and the independent comedy Bad Meat, starring Chevy Chase, from the creators of the humor newspaper “The Onion.”

On television, recent guest star appearances include an episode of Larry David’s Emmy Award-winning “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO, and “Wanda at Large” on FOX. Judah appears regularly on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn” as a self-proclaimed “War Expert” on Iraq who knows nothing about Iraq or journalism. Other guest appearances include NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly,” ABC’s “Spin City,” and many others.

As a veteran stand-up comedian for more than 12 years, Judah works all the clubs in New York and Los Angeles, and headlines all over the country. Stand-up appearances on television include “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,” Comedy Central, MTV, HBO, and several other shows.

Currently, Judah is writing and developing movie projects, working on two stand-up CD’s, a DVD, a book, and his website – www.judahfriedlander.com. Judah lives in New York and Los Angeles.