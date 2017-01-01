Biography

With his perpetual stubble and hipster glasses, Jonah Ray has become one of the most prominent faces of the Los Angeles alternative comedy scene.

Born in Kailua, Hawaii, on Oahu, Ray played in a punk rock band before eventually moving to Los Angeles to make it in the music industry. In LA, he made the transition to sketch and stand-up comedy writing. Ray’s material reflects his deep devotion to both geek and music culture. Like his frequent collaborator Chris Hardwick, Ray proudly touts his nerd credentials at every opportunity.

Ray’s early career featured stints as a writer on G4’s Web Soup, E!’s The Soup, and Current’s SuperNews! along with frequent performances at Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Ray has recorded two hour-long specials, 2006’s “This is Crazy Mixed-up Plumbing” and 2012’s “Hello, Mr. Magic Plane Person, Hello.”

Ray co-hosted The Meltdown with Kumail Nanjiani, a comedy showcase performed in the basement of Meltdown Comics in LA. Comedy Central turned the weekly showcase into a show in 2014. The program featured numerous Los Angeles stand-up legends including Maria Bamford, Todd Glass, and Marc Maron, as well as some sketch and improv acts. Ray also co-hosted Hardwick’s The Nerdist Podcast and subsequent television show.

Ray launched his own record label in 2014 called “Literally Figuratively Records,” which seeks to produce comedy and music hybrid albums.

Since his start in comedy, Ray has wanted to revive Mystery Science Theater 3000. His wish came true when in 2017, with the help and blessing of former host Joel Hodgson, he became the captain of the Satellite of Love captain on Netflix’s Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return.

Bio by Andy Gause