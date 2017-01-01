Biography

John Oliver has been a writer and correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” since 2006. As a result of his popularity on “The Daily Show,” Comedy Central asked John to write and star in his own one hour stand-up special, “Terrifying Times,” which premiered in April 2008 and was subsequently released on DVD. In 2008 John starred in the Mike Myer’s movie, “The Love Guru” and is currently appearing in a recurring role in the NBC series, “Community.” In January 2010 John hosted his own six episode series for Comedy Central, “John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show,” where John performed stand-up along with some of his favorite comedians. John has had multiple Writers Guild and Emmy nominations for his writing on “The Daily Show” and in 2009 won the Emmy Award for Best Comedy Writing in a Comedy or Variety Series.

Alongside long term writing partner Andy Zaltzman, John currently co-writes and stars in “The Bugle”; an ongoing series of satirical news podcasts, in association with The Times newspaper. With Zaltzman, John has also co-written and hosted the BBC Radio 4 show “Political Animal.” Based on their satirical live stand-up show, a third series was broadcast in 2009. John has additionally written and starred in three series of “The Department” (BBC Radio 4) alongside Chris Addison and Andy Zaltzman. Further credits include “Mock the Week” (BBC Radio 2), “Bremner, Bird and Fortune” (Channel 4), “The Last Word” (More 4), “Green Wing” (Channel 4), “Chambers” (BBC 1), “People Like Us” (BBC 1), the Ardal O’Hanlon sitcom “My Hero” (BBC 1) and “Important Things With Demetri Martin” (Comedy Central). John also regularly performs his stand-up comedy act at colleges and comedy venues throughout the United States.