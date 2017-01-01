Videos
This Is Not Happening - Joey Diaz - True Friendship at a Memorial…Watch
This Is Not Happening - Joey Diaz Does Heroin - UncensoredWatch
#MultiMediaHub Joey CoCo Diaz Stand Up Clips #ComedyWatch
|2017
|Sociably Unacceptable
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|Savage Dad
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|You Can't Eat Pussy With Asthma
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|Testicle Testaments 5: Crimes Against Myself
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|Testicle Testaments 4: How I Got Into Comedy
|Buy iTunes
|2013
|The Blue Album
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 3: The Person Who Made Me a Man
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 2: Crime Stories
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|Testicle Testaments 1: The Worst Day & the Best Day of My Life
|Buy iTunes
|2012
|It's Either You or the Priest
|Buy iTunes
|2011
|Live At the 3 Clubs In Hollywood
|Buy iTunes
|2016
|Joey "CoCo" Diaz: Socially Unacceptable
|2011
|Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution
Features Multiple Comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2007
|Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2)
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
No books by or about this comedian.
Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.
You may recognize Diaz from his appearances in “The Mentalist”, “Children’s Hospital”, “My Name is Earl” or “General Hospital” - to name a few. On the film front, Diaz has held roles in “The Longest Yard”, “Spider Man 2”, “Smiley Face”, “Taxi” and most recently “Grudge Match.”
Diaz continues to perform stand-up and act, while also staying on top of the new media move in podcasting. Currently, Diaz hosts his bi-weekly podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” which ranks among some of the most highly downloaded podcasts online. He is also a regular guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”
On the comedy front, Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country. His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads, and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100. Diaz’s raw style of comedy is highlighted on television with recurring sketch roles on “Stand Up Revolution” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”