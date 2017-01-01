Stand-Up Comedy Database

Joey Diaz

AKA: Joey "Coco" Diaz
Born: February 19, 1963
Blue Meter: Dirty
Works

Records

2017Sociably Unacceptable Amazon iTunes
2015Savage Dad iTunes
2013You Can't Eat Pussy With Asthma iTunes
2013Testicle Testaments 5: Crimes Against Myself iTunes
2013Testicle Testaments 4: How I Got Into Comedy iTunes
2013The Blue Album Amazon iTunes
2012Testicle Testaments 3: The Person Who Made Me a Man iTunes
2012Testicle Testaments 2: Crime Stories iTunes
2012Testicle Testaments 1: The Worst Day & the Best Day of My Life iTunes
2012It's Either You or the Priest iTunes
2011Live At the 3 Clubs In Hollywood iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Joey "CoCo" Diaz: Socially Unacceptable
2011Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution

Features Multiple Comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2007Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2) Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance.

You may recognize Diaz from his appearances in “The Mentalist”, “Children’s Hospital”, “My Name is Earl” or “General Hospital” - to name a few. On the film front, Diaz has held roles in “The Longest Yard”, “Spider Man 2”, “Smiley Face”, “Taxi” and most recently “Grudge Match.”

Diaz continues to perform stand-up and act, while also staying on top of the new media move in podcasting. Currently, Diaz hosts his bi-weekly podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” which ranks among some of the most highly downloaded podcasts online. He is also a regular guest on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

On the comedy front, Diaz continues to tour and perform at the biggest comedy clubs in the country. His comedy specials in “The Testicle Testaments” have sold thousands of downloads, and have even made it to the Billboard Top 100. Diaz’s raw style of comedy is highlighted on television with recurring sketch roles on “Stand Up Revolution” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter