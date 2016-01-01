Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Joe Zimmerman

Joe Zimmerman

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

41.7% Won: 5
Lost: 7

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | January 4
8:00 PM
Comedy Works Denver
1226 15th Street
Denver, CO
Buy

See all Joe Zimmerman's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Smiling At Wolves Amazon iTunes
2011Cardio Mix

Recorded as part of the comedy collective Beards of Comedy

 Amazon iTunes
2009Comedy for People

Recorded as part of the comedy collective Beards of Comedy

 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Praised for an accessible style pairing absurdism with a wide-eyed, aw-shucks demeanor, 2013 was a big year for New York City-based comedian Joe Zimmerman. In addition to making his Comedy Central debut on John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show, he made his late night debut on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and was chosen as one of the acclaimed New Faces at Just For Laughs Montreal. Buzzfeed named him a top comic to watch, saying “…Joe’s calming vocalization and inventive writing is a thing of magic.” and “You’d be hard pressed to find a more enjoyable show.”

In 2014 he recorded a Half Hour Special which aired on Comedy Central July 25th, as well as being a featured performer on Season 8 of Last Comic Standing, where he drew praise from Roseanne & Russell Peters. 2014 also saw the release of his debut solo album, “Smiling at Wolves” which reached #2 on the i-Tunes comedy charts.

Joe is an original member of the Beards of Comedy, who toured from 2008-2012 and recorded two albums. Joe grew up in Morgantown, WV and graduated from Davidson College in 2005.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter