Jimmy Dore

Born: July 26, 1965
Works

Records

2015Sentenced To Live Amazon iTunes
2013The Jimmy Dore Show, Vol. 1 (White People Getting Nervous)

Best of the comic's radio show.

 Amazon iTunes
2008Really? Amazon iTunes
2005A Stash Of Stand-Up Comedy

Features marijuana-themed tracks from multiple artists.

 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Jimmy Dore is an American comedian who has been performing stand-up comedy for 19 years. He was born and raised into a catholic family of 12 on the southwest side of Chicago, Illinois. Jimmy is the star of several Comedy Central specials, and a writer performer for the Off-Broadway hit “The Marijuana -Logues”, His latest effort “CITIZEN JIMMY” a one hour Comedy Central Special currently airing was chosen Best Of 2008 by iTunes, and was named one the the Top 5 Comedy DVDs of 2008 by Punchline Magazine.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter