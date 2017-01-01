Biography

Jim Gaffigan grew up in Chesterson, Indiana. While growing up, New York City caught the imagination of the young Gaffigan, laying the seeds for his move later in life.

His family life, particularly his bank manager father, encouraged him to pursue career stability. With that in mind, Gaffigan majored in finance in Georgetown. Despite committing his education to a more regular job, Gaffigan still harbored a hope of becoming an actor one day.

He soon moved to New York, he joined an ad agency, at first working as an account executive, and then later as a copywriter. Gaffigan began exploring acting, taking classes at night, particularly improv classes. On a dare, Gaffigan tried stand-up. Gaffigan found he enjoyed it, particularly appreciating that, unlike acting, you didn’t have to wait for someone to cast you or give you a job. Gaffigan says that his first three performances went well and then he bombed for two years.

When Gaffigan began performing stand-up as the scene was contracting after the boom years of the 1980s. The 1990s were a lean time for stand-up. Comedy clubs were closing so there were fewer places to perform stand-up. Gaffigan would find himself performing wherever he could, like the back of a Hamburger restaurant.

For a long time, Gaffigan struggled, watching fellow comic friends of his getting late night spots. He jokes that at this time of his life his best credit was that fellow comic Dave Attell thought he was funny.

Finally in 1999, he made his first appearance on CBS’s Late Show and impressed host David Letterman that he asked Gaffigan to develop a sitcom for Letterman’s production company World Wide Pants. The result was the short-lived “Welcome to New York” featuring Gaffigan as a weatherman.

The bump also affected his stand-up career. Comedy Central, which previously would not have him on Premium Blend, asked him to tape a half-hour Comedy Central Presents special. The special was popular, getting high ratings and often getting voted to be a part of Comedy Central’s yearly Stand-Up Showdown.

In 2002, Gaffigan removed any swear words from his act, considering them an easy way to get a laugh but not necessarily for anything funny. He considers the typical targets for his humor- things like bacon and bathrobes - do not require that he curses.

Gaffigan shot his first one-hour special entitled “Beyond the Pale” at Chicago’s Vic Theater. Release in 2005, the “Beyond the Pale” DVD went gold within six months and a CD of the same title followed soon after. A special feature on the DVD is Jim Gaffigan’s first performance ever.

In December of 2007, Jim Gaffigan recorded his second Comedy Central special at Austin’s Paramount Theater. The title and airdate are, as of this writing, unknown.

Gaffigan is a respected performer in both the mainstream and alternative scenes, equally welcome at both a comedy nightclub stage or a small black box theater.

One hallmark of his act is the whispery voice he gives imaginary audience members, commenting on his own act, often making fun of the material he just delivered. Among some of his more famous routines are his riffs on manatees and the disgustingness of the food Hot Pockets.

After a performance, Gaffigan often plants himself in the lobby to meet his fans and sign CDs and DVDs for them, often staying until every one who wanted to meet him has. He says it’s a simple way to show his gratitude to the people are paying to see him, particularly after the years of performing for tiny audiences.

Gaffigan has been a frequent performer on both the Late Show with David Letterman and on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Gaffigan voices the characters of Pale Force, which features animated versions of himself and Conan O’Brien. The cartoon revolves a pasty superhero duo whose powers are extremely white skin that’s blinding to their enemies. Gaffigan also co-writes all the episodes. The series runs on the web and also appears during Gaffigan’s appearances on the late night program.

In 2013, Gaffigan released his first book entitled “Dad is Fat.” The book debuted at #5 on the New York Times best seller list.

Gaffigan lives in New York with his wife and five children.