Jim Florentine

Born:
Blue Meter: Dirty
 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | August 10
8:00 PM
Laughing Skull Lounge Atlanta, GA
Works

Records

2016A Simple Man Amazon iTunes
2016I'm Your Saviour Amazon iTunes
2015Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 6 Amazon iTunes
2012Awful Jokes from My First Comedy Notebook Amazon iTunes
2011Cringe 'n' Purge Amazon iTunes
2010Terrorizing Telemarketers, Vol. 5 iTunes
2008Anger Is a Gift Amazon iTunes
2005Get the Kids Out of the Room Amazon iTunes
2004Terrorizing Telemarketers 4 Amazon iTunes
2003Terrorizing Telemarketers 3 Amazon iTunes
2002Terrorizing Telemarketers 1 Amazon iTunes
2002Terrorizing Telemarketers 2 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram