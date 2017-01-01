Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Jenny Zigrino

Jenny Zigrino

2017JZ's New Album Amazon iTunes
2015Home of the Good Laugh

Recorded at the Great American Comedy Festival. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes

2016Adam Devine's House Party Season 3: Kook Amazon iTunes

Biography

With the sweetness of the Midwest and the iron balls of the East Coast, Jenny Zigrino is a comedian that packs a punch of truly original humor. She’s charmed audiences across the country with her wit, keen observations, embarrassing anecdotes, and brilliant honesty for a compelling performance you can’t ignore. She made her late-night debut on Conan O’Brien and was a finalist in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Comics to Watch of 2013. She took 2nd place on the TBS show “Funniest Wins”, hosted by Marlon Wayans. She was featured on Oxygen’s “My Crazy Love”, IFC’s “Young, Broke, and Beautiful”, and FOX’s “LaughsTV”.

She’s a regular performer at the Women in Comedy Festival and has also performed at the New York Comedy Festival, RIOTLA Comedy Festival, The 9s Music Festival, Great American Comedy Festival, Cape Fear Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, and many others.

In conclusion, she’s kind of a bad ass bitch.

