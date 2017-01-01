Biography

Jen Kirkman is a stand-up comedian and the author of the book, “I Can Barely Take Care of Myself,” which became an instant New York Times Bestseller when it was released in April 2013.

You’ve seen Jen on her regular appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight. She’s done stand up on many late night shows: The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson.

Jen was a long time writer and round table guest on Chelsea Lately. Jen is also well known for her roles as the narrator in many episodes of the web-turned-TV series “Drunk History” which aired on Comedy Central. Jen also voiced many characters on the Cartoon Network cult classic “Home Movies.”

Jen has released two stand-up albums Hail to the Freaks (released March 2011) which hit #13 on the Billboard Charts. Her debut album was 2006’s “Self Help.”

Entertainment Weekly said in 2012, “If you like Louis CK, check out Jen Kirkman’s hyper self-analytical humor.” Jen has a weekly podcast, “I Seem Fun: The Diary of Jen Kirkman”, which is often in the top 100 in comedy on iTunes. Jen tours as a stand-up but is based in Los Angeles. She is currently working on her second book to come out through Simon & Schuster.