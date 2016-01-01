Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia

Born: May 3, 1977
Blue Meter: Tame
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

36.8% Won: 53
Lost: 91

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | January 18
7:30 PM

With Lumpy Da Comedian, Nick Carthan

Carolines
1626 Broadway
New York, NY
Buy

See all Jeff Garcia's tour dates

Works

Records

2015The Ten Dollar Ticket Amazon iTunes
2015Livin' the Dream Amazon iTunes
2014Low Budget Madness Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah....i Remember Saying That, Vol. 6 Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah...i Remember Saying That, Vol. 5 Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah.... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 4 Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah...I Remember Saying That, Vol. 3 Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 2 Amazon iTunes
2013Yeah... I Remember Saying That, Vol. 1 Amazon iTunes
2013Greatest Bits 1996-2003 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2006Comedy Central Presents Jeff Garcia Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Jeff Garcia, one of California’s hottest comedians, was the voice of the Ultralord-obsessed Sheen in the animated series and film The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, a role that earned him an Annie Award. He has also provided voices for the animated films Happy Feet and Barnyard. Garcia performs standup in venues throughout the nation, as well as on TV, delivering hilarious material on growing up Latino in a multicultural community. He’s appeared in Comedy Central’s Comic Justice and in an MTV half-hour comedy special.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter