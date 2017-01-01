Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Jeff Dye

Jeff Dye

Born:
Next Tour Date

Friday | March 17
9:00 PM
Bananas Comedy Club - Hasbrouck Heights Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
See all Jeff Dye's tour dates

Works

Records

2017Live from Madison Amazon iTunes
2008Welcome to My Brain Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2010Comedy Central Presents Jeff Dye Amazon iTunes
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2009The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Links:   Twitter