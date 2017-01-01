ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove

Born: December 16, 1965
AKA: Jerry Brooks
Blue Meter: Risqué
4 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

53.3%

Next Tour Date

Friday | October 13
7:30
PM
Helium Comedy Club Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
Buy

See all J.B. Smoove's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2014Last Comic Standing 8
2013Funny as Hell (Season 3)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2012Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus

Showcase show featuring multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012JB Smoove: That's How I Dooz It Amazon iTunes
2011Funny as Hell (Season 1)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2010Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at The El Rey - Season 1 Amazon iTunes
2010Cedric the Entertainer's Urban Circus
2006Laffapalooza! 6 Amazon
2001Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

JB Smoove is a gifted writer, comedian and actor, who continues to entertain audiences all over the world with his unique brand of comedic funk.

His break out role on HBOs Curb Your Enthusiasm as Leon has firmly planted JB as one of the best comedic actors today. In September of 1999, he moved to Los Angeles and landed a recurring role on MTVs The Lyricist Lounge Show, as well as featured guest spots on The Chris Rock Show and Premium Blend. In June 2000, he landed his first big feature film role narrating and starring in the now cult classic Pootie Tang with actor/comedian Chris Rock. In March 2001 he paired up with Adam Sandler to co-star in Mr. Deeds.

After an amazing yet short lived season as a cast member on Foxs Cedric the Entertainer Presents, he moved back to New York City where he landed a writing position on NBCs Saturday Night Live. In the standup and acting worlds, Smoove has been featured on Comedy Centrals Tough Crowd, Jamie Foxx Presents: Laffapalooza, SNL sketches, and a regular on Late Night with Conan OBrien. Be sure to catch JB as the hilarious Leon in this season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and as Manny on Foxs Everybody Hates Chris.

Links:   Facebook   Twitter