Born: ?, 1977
AKA: Jay Oakerson
Blue Meter: Dirty
2 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | October 19
7:30
PM
Columbus Funny Bone
Columbus, OH
Works

Records

2014The Crowd Work Sessions: What’s Your F@!?#ng Deal?! Amazon iTunes
2013Urban Myth Comedy Storytelling Amazon iTunes
2009An American Storyteller Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2016Big Jay Oakerson: Live at Webster Hall Amazon iTunes
2015This Is Not Happening: Romance

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2014Comedy Underground with Dave Attell Season 1: Episode 1 Amazon iTunes
2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2013Urban Myth Comedy Storytelling

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2008Comedy Central Presents Big Jay Oakerson Amazon iTunes
2005P. Diddy Presents the Bad Boys Comedy (Season 1)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2004Premium Blend (Season 8)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson currently has a new full length, digital-only album, “An American Storyteller” on Comedy Central Records. Oakerson’s story-based style of stand-up comedy got its start after a series of dead-end jobs, including driving strippers and escorts around his hometown of Philly. Now the New York City resident has made comedy his full-time job, flooring audiences with true tales of odd threesomes and bizarre sexual encounters. “An American Storyteller,” recorded at Stand-Up New York, is an one-hour onslaught of unbridled awesomeness and raunchy rock n’ roll hilarity.


Oakerson is recognized from many of his television appearances, most recently on the hit IFC show “Z-Rock,” where he received critical acclaim for his performance as “Neil,” the sexually ambiguous owner of a NYC rock club. His television credits include Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend, ” “Comedy Central Presents” and “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, ” along with multiple appearances on BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “P. Diddy’s Bad Boys of Comedy. “


The past summers for Jay have been busy ones—he performed stand-up comedy for over a quarter of a million screaming rock n’ roll fans by hosting Jager’s Korn tour and Rock Star Energy Drink’s Mayhem Fest. Jay wowed for a fourth time at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, performing on (and closing) the “Nasty Show”—a festival favorite—and took his performance to a whole new level with the debut of his solo show “The American Storyteller.”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram