Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Jackie Kashian

Jackie Kashian

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

34.2% Won: 96
Lost: 185

Next Tour Date

Friday | March 17
8:00 PM

With Dana Eagle, Auggie Smith, Lisa Ann Walter

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank Burbank, CA
Buy

See all Jackie Kashian's tour dates

Works

Records

2017I Am Not the Hero of This Story Amazon iTunes
2014Live from Jamestown: Latenight @ Lucy Comedy Fest 2013

Featured multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2014This Will Make an Excellent Horcrux Amazon iTunes
2013HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.

Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon iTunes
2010It Is Never Going To Be Bread Amazon iTunes
2007Circus People Amazon iTunes
2001Heidi Joyce’s Stand-Up Against Domestic Violence Volume 2

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2014Jackie Kashian: This Will Make an Excellent Horcrux

Released by All Things Comedy as a Digital Download

2014Funny as Hell (Season 4)

Features Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2013NickMom Night Out Season 3 Amazon iTunes
2003Comedy Central Presents Jackie Kashian Amazon iTunes
1998Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2012The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

Features multiple contributors

 Amazon iTunes

Biography

Jackie Kashian has been a national touring comic for over 10 years. She has appeared on NBC, VH1, and A&E (Comedy on the Road - back in the 1700’s). She has performed at prestigious comedy festivals around the country including: the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Bumbershoot Arts Festival and the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Most of Jackie’s credits on the television are for stand-up, but she can act. Sure, she’s only done one TV show (an airport cop who busted Jim Dial with a big bag of pot on Murphy Brown), but she takes classes and stuff so as to be prepared.

In 1985, Jackie got drunk and heckled Sam Kinison in Madison, Wisconsin. She was told, with some sarcasm, by management, that open mike night was on Sundays. A charming fairytale so begun, has not, as first feared, lead to jailtime.

Jackie’s standup is a mixture of story telling and sharp commentary which most people relate to which is tragically funny since she is the youngest of six children, and was raised by wolves. Wolves that meant well and did their best.

Jackie also has a trilogy of solo shows. “Salesmen and Thieves” was well received in 2001 in LA and New York. She has also put up “How Did I Get So Feminine?” and “It’s a Terrible Burden Being Right.”

Jackie enjoys video games, go-carts and other traditionally tiny-child activities in an ongoing attempt to block out reality. Also; wicker gives her the creeps. Now you know too much. You will be silenced.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter