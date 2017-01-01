ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger

Born: February 22, 1983
Blue Meter: Risqué
5 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 28
8:00
PM
San Jose Improv
San Jose, CA
See all Iliza Shlesinger's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Freezing Hot Amazon iTunes
2013War Paint Amazon iTunes
2011Pauly Shore and Friends iTunes
2010Iliza Live Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills

Premiered on Netflix

2015Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot
2015SXSW Comedy with W. Kamau Bell

Features multiple comedians.

 Amazon
2013Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint Amazon iTunes
2012John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 3) Amazon iTunes
2011Man Up and Act Like a Lady
2010Bridging the Gap: Middle East Comedy Talks Amazon
2010Comedy Central Presents Iliza Shlesinger Amazon iTunes
2010Live at Gotham (Season 4)

Features multiple comedians

 Amazon iTunes
2009Pauly Shore and Friends Amazon
2008Last Comic Standing 6

Books (by and about)

2017Girl Logic  Upcoming Amazon iTunes

Biography

Iliza Shlesinger hails from Dallas, TX where she performed with Comedy Sportz Dallas before moving to Boston and attended Emerson College. Iliza currently lives in Los Angeles and was a winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She is the first female and youngest comedian to hold the title of Last Comic Standing.

Her television credits include Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents,” Showtime’s “Pauly Shore and Friends,” E! Network’s “Chelsea Lately” and “The Soup,” NESN’s “Comedy All Stars” and Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed.”

Iliza has written for Heavy.com, GOTV and currently hosts her own hit web series “The Weakly News With Iliza.” Her stand-up comedy resume includes performing at the coveted Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, various cities in Asia for the Armed Forces Entertainment, the Improv, the Comedy Store, the Laugh Factory, Comix and a variety of clubs throughout America.

