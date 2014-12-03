Biography

Ian Karmel is a homegrown Portland comedian whose style zig-zags between the eclectic and the universal. Ian is currently a writer on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, previously he was writer and roundtable regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately. In 2014, Karmel made his late night TV debut on TBS’ Conan and was featured on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party Season 2. In 2013, Ian was invited to the prestigious Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, where he was a breakout stand up in the New Faces category.

Ian’s other television credits include IFC’s Portlandia and the Travel Channel’s Best Sandwich in America, as well as a post-game analyst and commentator for the Portland Trailblazers. His debut album is set to release in 2015 from Portland based label Kill Rock Stars. Ian’s unique perspective helped him win the 2011 Funniest Person in Portland and has given him the opportunity to headline at various venues and festivals throughout America including the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin.

His training includes The Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade and he is a regular contributor for the Portland Mercury in which is he currently writes the highly anticipated weekly column “Everything as F*ck”. He currently lives in Los Angeles.