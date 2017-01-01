Biography

Ian Bagg started his comedy career in his native country, Canada. He proceeded to do all the show business things that every successful Canadian entertainer does. He went to a “Hockey Night in Canada” game on a Saturday night, performed at the “Montreal Comedy Festival,” kissed a fish in New Foundland and a “Comedy Now” special on CTV. So what does a Canadian do when he has done it all? He boards a train to New York City, lives in a youth hostel and ends up on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Late show with Craig Ferguson” and “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” It is not always fun and games. He was forced to do “Make Me Laugh,” “Showcase Comics with Louie Anderson,” “Fridays” on NBC and the “Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.” His new, one-hour special “Ian Bagg: Getting to F*cking Know You” premiered on Showtime in April 2013.

Life has been amazing for Bagg being on such diverse platforms as the History Channel, the Food Network, the Biography Channel and being the first ever Canadian to meet three US presidents– Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter and George Bush…although only one was in the White House at the time while he met one on a plane and the other at a hockey practice.

While working red carpet interviews, Ian has pissed off Brad Pitt, been hit with a champagne bottle and asked for chocolate covered pretzels by Alec Baldwin. You probably wonder what kind of man does this and without imploding? The answer is a man whose dog survived a three- story fall and who’s been known to think he is twelve–but may actually be twenty-nine or seventy-two.

Ian went to school to be an explosives engineer, but a lucky chance at an open mic made him the volatile one. He may be in your area sooner than you think, because this manchild does over 100,000 air miles a year…or you could listen to his radio/podcast show on XM Radio channel 160 or The Toadhopnetwork (The Ian Bagg Show.) He has performed 2 successful half-hour specials, “Comedy Central Presents” and HBO’s “A Comics Climb” and has been seen on “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution.”