ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Greg Proops

Greg Proops

Born: October 3, 1959
Blue Meter: Tame
16 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

57.0%

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | September 27
8:45
PM

Just For Laughs Toronto

The Royal
Toronto, ON
Buy

See all Greg Proops's tour dates

Works

Records

2015In the Ball Park Amazon iTunes
2010Proops Digs In! Amazon iTunes
2009Elsewhere Amazon iTunes
2007Joke Book Amazon iTunes
2007Houston, We Have a Problem

Same content as "Live in Houston"

 Amazon iTunes
2005Live In Houston

Possibly originally a UK-only release

 iTunes
1997Back In the UK iTunes
1995Greg Proops Live

Specials (and other video)

2014Greg Proops: Live at Musso and Frank

Self released special on gregproops.com

2010The Benson Interrruption

Hybrid where Doug Benson interrupts other comedians' acts

 Amazon iTunes
2004The World Stands Up (Season 1)
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

1999Comedy Central Presents Greg Proops Amazon iTunes
1996Tompkins Square

Books (by and about)

2012The Comedy Film Nerds Guide to Movies

Features multiple contributors

 Amazon iTunes

Biography

Best known for his appearances on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Greg is also a regular on the long running British version of WLIIA. Mr. Proops’ other television appearances include The Drew Carey Show, The Late, Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Just Shoot Me, Talk Soup, Politically Incorrect, The Wayne Brady Show and Hollywood Squares.

In animation, Greg was the mad scientist on Pam Anderson’s Stripperella as well as the articulate worm, Gommi in the animated feature Kaena the Prophecy starring Kirsten Dunst. Greg portrayed Fode, one half of the Pod Race Announcer in the hit motion picture Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and all the subsequent video games.

Greg appeared on the game shows The Weakest Link, Ben Stein’s Money and Rock n’ Roll Jeopardy. He performs stand-up all over the world, having toured the UK four times, sold out Edinburgh Fringe Festival seven years running and has kicked it live in Montreal, Aspen, Ireland, Paris, Norway and the United Arab Emirates.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter