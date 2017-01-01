Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Greg Behrendt

Greg Behrendt

Born: July 21, 1963
Works

Records

2009That Guy from That Thing
2005The Good, The Bad and the Drugly

This album is a compilation of various artists

 Amazon iTunes
2005Greg Behrendt Is Uncool
2003Uncool

Specials (and other video)

2014NickMom Night Out Season 4 Episode 5
2014NickMom Night Out Season 4
2011John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
2009Greg Behrendt Is That Guy from That Thing
2006Live at Gotham (Episode 102) – Host

Features multiple performers

 Amazon iTunes
2005Greg Behrendt Is Uncool
2001Late Friday

Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC

2001Comedy Central Presents Greg Behrendt
1997Comics Come Home 3
1997Greg Behrendt: Mantastic
1997Premium Blend (Season 1)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

2007It's Just a Freakin' Date!: A Guide to a Sane Dating Life
2006It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken: The Smart Girl's Break-Up Buddy
2004He's Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys

Biography

Greg Behrendt is a standup comic first and foremost. His comedy resume features HBO’s Mantastic and last year’s Uncool, seen exclusively on Comedy Central, as well as many appearances on late night shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He has just taped a new one hour special to air spring of 09 called Greg Behrendt THAT GUY FROM THAT THING

While not by his admission a relationship expert the former consultant for Sex And The City is also the co author of HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU soon to be a major motion picture, and IT’S CALLED A BREAKUP BECAUSE IT’S BROKEN.

He is also a founding member of the Los Angeles Surf Ska combo the Reigning Monarchs who’s self titled debut album will is out now.

He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two girls.

