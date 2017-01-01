Videos
|2009
|That Guy from That Thing
|2005
|The Good, The Bad and the Drugly
This album is a compilation of various artists
|2005
|Greg Behrendt Is Uncool
|2003
|Uncool
|2014
|NickMom Night Out Season 4 Episode 5
|2014
|NickMom Night Out Season 4
|2011
|John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)
|2009
|Greg Behrendt Is That Guy from That Thing
|2006
|Live at Gotham (Episode 102) – Host
Features multiple performers
|2005
|Greg Behrendt Is Uncool
|2001
|Late Friday
Weekly late night stand-up showcase on NBC
|2001
|Comedy Central Presents Greg Behrendt
|1997
|Comics Come Home 3
|1997
|Greg Behrendt: Mantastic
|1997
|Premium Blend (Season 1)
Features multiple comedians
|2007
|It's Just a Freakin' Date!: A Guide to a Sane Dating Life
|2006
|It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken: The Smart Girl's Break-Up Buddy
|2004
|He's Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys
Greg Behrendt is a standup comic first and foremost. His comedy resume features HBO’s Mantastic and last year’s Uncool, seen exclusively on Comedy Central, as well as many appearances on late night shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. He has just taped a new one hour special to air spring of 09 called Greg Behrendt THAT GUY FROM THAT THING
While not by his admission a relationship expert the former consultant for Sex And The City is also the co author of HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU soon to be a major motion picture, and IT’S CALLED A BREAKUP BECAUSE IT’S BROKEN.
He is also a founding member of the Los Angeles Surf Ska combo the Reigning Monarchs who’s self titled debut album will is out now.
He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two girls.