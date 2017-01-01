Stand-Up Comedy Database

Godfrey

AKA: Godfrey C. Danchimah, Jr.
Born: July 21, 1969
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Monday | March 13
11:30 PM

With Joe List, Joe Machi, Michelle Wolf , Jared Freid, Anthony Moore, Nimesh Patel

Comedy Cellar New York, NY
See all Godfrey's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Regular Black Amazon iTunes
2011Black By Accident Amazon iTunes
2008Godspeed Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2016Godfrey: Regular Black Amazon
2013NickMom Night Out Season 2 Amazon iTunes
2011Godfrey: Black By Accident Amazon iTunes
2008Godfrey: Godspeed Amazon
2005Comedy Central Presents Godfrey Amazon iTunes
1999Premium Blend (Season 3)

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

GODFREY is one of the hottest comedians on the circuit performing all over the country and hitting all the major festivals.  His talent has landed him a deal at Fox to develop an animated sitcom based on his life, and his first one-hour special, “Godfrey: Black By Accident,” will premiere August 27th.  Godfrey has a recurring role on FX’s hit show Louie, and has credits that include 30 Rock, Soul Plane, Chelsea Lately, Zoolander, and many more.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter