Biography

Gina has been a stand up and TV star in the UK for several years now, with appearances on iconic TV shows such as Live At The Apollo & Mock The Week, as well as creating & performing popular comedic characters on The Lenny Henry Show.

She broke onto the American comedy scene with her appearances on Last Comic Standing (NBC), where she made it to the final 10, and then never went home.

Gina went on to be named one of the top 10 rising talents in the Hollywood Reporter.

She is also known in the US for being the only British comedian to ever appear on the iconic Def Comedy Jam, as well as for her regular, hilarious appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno as Madame Yashere, The Surly Psychic (NBC), The Nightly Show on Comedy Central, & and her 1 hour Stand Up Special on Showtime, Skinny B*tch.

Gina has performed for audiences not just in Europe, the US & Australia, but she is in fact, a highly sought after comedian in Asia, making numerous sold out appearances in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia & Hong Kong.

She is a four time winner of “Best Comedian” for the United Kingdom’s Black Entertainment & Comedy Awards.

She has recently shot her 3rd Stand Up Special, Gina Yashere: Ticking Boxes, which was filmed at the iconic 02 Academy, London, in front of over 2000 of her fans.

Gina has performed numerous times at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and Toronto. Feature films appearances have included Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Mr. in Between, and She has also appeared on the West-End stage in The Vagina Monologues.

Gina currently resides in New York and tours non-stop around the world