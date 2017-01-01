Biography

Gary Owen has been entertaining American audiences for more than a decade with his side-splitting comedy. Having performed to sold-out audiences in all the major comedy clubs and theatres across the country, Owen is one of America’s most beloved comedians, having been proclaimed by Ebony magazine as Black America’s “Favorite White Comedian”.

Owen is currently starring in the BET docuseries “The Gary Owen Show”, which chronicles his dynamic and interracial family life with his wife and children in small-town Ohio. His next comedy special, “I Got My Associates,” is also currently slated to air on Showtime Network in 2017.

Owen has had massive success as a comic actor on the big screen. Earlier this year, he starred opposite Mike Epps and Mike Tyson in the comedy MEET THE BLACKS.

He is one of the stars of the popular Screen Gems’ franchise THINK LIKE A MAN (2012), having appeared in the first installment and its successful follow up THINK LIKE A MAN TOO (2014). In additional their commercial successes, both opening #1 at the box office, the films were warmly received by critics and fans alike. In 2014, he starred in the Universal comedy RIDE ALONG with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. Other film credits include LITTLE MAN (2016) opposite The Wayans Brothers and DADDY DAY CARE (2003) opposite Eddie Murphy. He is also widely known for his stealing role as “Bearcat” in the MGM film COLLEGE (2008).

On the small screen, Owen co-hosted TruTV’s sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O’Neal” (2013). After meeting Tyler Perry on The Tom Joyner Morning Show, Owen was cast as the recurring role of Zach the barber in the 5th season of the TBS comedy series “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”.

In addition to his memorable series roles, Owen has starred in multiple televised standup specials, most recently the hit special “I Agree With Myself” and his one-hour comedy special “True Story”, both of which aired on Showtime in 2015. In 2014, he served as the host of the hugely popular comedy special “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live from Orlando”. Other standout comedy performances include “Mike Epps Presents: Live From Club Nokia” as well as “Breakin’ Out The Park” and “Urban Legend”, that latter two which he also produced. He also starred in “Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment”, which aired on Starz in 2005.

In addition to his breadth of comedic work in films, television, and standup, Owen works closely with the nonprofit Facing Addiction, an organization dedicated to finding solutions to the addiction crisis in America. Having lost his own brother to heroin addiction, Owen regularly speaks and performs to raise awareness and support for the organization’s mission.

Owen grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and has always had a passion for comedy. He enrolled in the US navy following high school, where he was chosen for the prestigious Presidential Honor Guard. After leaving his ceremonial position, Owen became a military police officer at the Naval Installations on Coronado Island in San Diego. During this time, he returned to his true calling: standup comedy. After only a year of doing stand-up, he was named “Funniest Serviceman in America.” Two appearances on the multicultural comedy showcase, “BET’s ComicView”, won him his own one-hour “grandstand” show. At the end of the season he was selected from the year’s four “grandstanders” to be the host. Owen currently resides in Ohio with his wife Kenya and their three children.