|2017
|Gad Elmaleh: Gad Gone Wild
Often referred to as the “Jerry Seinfeld of French Comedy”, Gad Elmaleh is arguably the biggest and most loved comedic star in France. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, he speaks Moroccan Arabic, French, English and Hebrew. Gad transcends cultural boundaries with his wry observations and colourful characterizations and in recent years has performed to sold-out audiences in Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Oh My Gad, his new stand-up show entirely in English, builds upon the jokes that made him famous overseas and includes new observations from his life in America.