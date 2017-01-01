Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Gad Elmaleh

Gad Elmaleh

Born: April 19, 1975
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

10.0% Won: 2
Lost: 18

Next Tour Date

Friday | February 3
8:00 PM
Gad Elmaleh: Oh My Gad
Atlanta Symphony Hall
1280 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA
Buy

See all Gad Elmaleh's tour dates

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)

2017Gad Elmaleh: Gad Gone Wild

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Often referred to as the “Jerry Seinfeld of French Comedy”, Gad Elmaleh is arguably the biggest and most loved comedic star in France. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, he speaks Moroccan Arabic, French, English and Hebrew. Gad transcends cultural boundaries with his wry observations and colourful characterizations and in recent years has performed to sold-out audiences in Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Oh My Gad, his new stand-up show entirely in English, builds upon the jokes that made him famous overseas and includes new observations from his life in America.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter