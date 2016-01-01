Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell

Born: June 12, 1972
Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 29
7:30 PM
Funny Bone - Richmond
11800 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA
See all Finesse Mitchell's tour dates

Works

Records

2007Snap Famous

Specials (and other video)

2013Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam — Live from Atlanta Amazon iTunes
2007Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up (Season 2) Amazon iTunes
2007Comedy Central Presents Finesse Mitchell Amazon iTunes
2003Premium Blend (Season 7)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

