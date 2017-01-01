Biography

Felipe Esparza is a comedian and actor, best known for his raw, real-life comedy that audiences everywhere can relate to. Known for his wild hair and his often-imitated phrase, “what’s up, fool?”, people are always surprised to find out that Felipe is also the same person referred to and imitated in several infamous stories by fellow comedian, Gabriel Iglesias. Felipe has most recently been seen as the winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing (2010) and is currently touring comedy clubs and theaters across the country.

Felipe is a product of the streets of East Los Angeles (Boyle Heights, to be exact) and much of his material is the result of seeing the humor in the struggles of everyday life. “Over the years, I’ve noticed so many changes in all the neighborhoods around me. Gentrification starts to happen and bad neighborhoods start to become good but I like to show the other side of it… The guy who hasn’t changed and probably isn’t going to. I have a joke that kind of shows that. It starts off, ‘I know I’m not a tough guy, but I’m pretty sure I can beat up everyone who shops at Trader Joe’s’.”

Just 1 and ½ years into his stand-up career, Felipe got immediate television exposure when he appeared on a Showtime, “Diamonds in the Rough” segment. Since that time, he has appeared on numerous television shows, including ABC’s “Comics Unleashed”, Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and “Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey”, Showtime’s “Comics Without Borders”, BET’s “Comic View”, and Galavisión’s first English-speaking show, “Que Locos” (where he holds the title of most appearances by any comedian). That show also spurred the careers of George Lopez and Gabriel Iglesias.

In 2009, he appeared in his first two feature-length films, “The Deported”, with Nick Turturro, Talia Shire, and Paul Rodriguez and a feature-length film based on his stand-up comedy called, “I’m Not Like That No More”, where he stars opposite Paul Rodriguez. His 1-hour stand-up special called “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You”, just aired on Showtime and is now available on DVD.