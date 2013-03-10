Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Erin Foley

Erin Foley

Born:
Blue Meter: Tame
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

44.9% Won: 61
Lost: 75

Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 12
8:00 PM
Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 N.W. Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
Buy

See all Erin Foley's tour dates

Works

Records

2014Lady With Pockets Amazon iTunes
2011Lower The Bar Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

 Amazon iTunes
2009Comedy Central Presents Erin Foley Amazon iTunes
2002Premium Blend (Season 6)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Links:   Twitter