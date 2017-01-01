ComedyDB
Stand-Up Comedian Erik Myers

Erik Myers

Born: February 28, 1980
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier

{winpercent}%

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | October 18
8:00
PM
Virginia Beach Funny Bone
Virginia Beach, VA
Buy

See all Erik Myers's tour dates

Works

Records

2015Basket Case Amazon iTunes
2008Show the Movie iTunes

Specials (and other video)

2013Erik Myers: Dopeless Romantic Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Erik Myers is a loveable lunatic that has been traveling all over the country doing his high energy act with his trademark machine gun delivery for 13 years. He has a one hour special currently airing on Hulu entitled Dopeless Romantic and recently taped an episode of AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He can be seen next year on Andrew Dice Clay presents the Blue Show on Showtime and Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen!

Links:   Facebook   Twitter Instagram