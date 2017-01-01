Stand-Up Comedy Database

Stand-Up Comedian Drew Michael

Drew Michael

Born:
Blue Meter: Risqué
0 Faves

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who's Funnier

12.0% Won: 3
Lost: 22

Next Tour Date

Wednesday | March 8
11:30 PM

With Sam Morril, Liza Treyger, Godfrey , Wil Sylvince, Paul Mecurio, Dan LaMorte

Comedy Cellar New York, NY
Buy

See all Drew Michael's tour dates

Works

Records

2016Funny to Death Amazon iTunes
2013Lovely Amazon iTunes
2011Comedians You Should Know Amazon iTunes

Specials (and other video)

No specials by this comedian.

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Drew Michael began performing comedy in Chicago. He is a founding member of the comedy collective, Comedians You Should Know. The group released a self-titled album that debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Michael recently recorded his first half-hour special in New Orleans as part of Comedy Central “Half Hour” series.

Drew currently lives in New York City.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter