Videos
Drew Michael: Stand-Up Set | The MeltdownWatch
The Half Hour - Drew Michael - Marriage is for KidsWatch
Drew Michael: Pedophiles | Comedians You Should KnowWatch
With Sam Morril, Liza Treyger, Godfrey , Wil Sylvince, Paul Mecurio, Dan LaMorte
|2016
|Funny to Death
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|Lovely
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Comedians You Should Know
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
No specials by this comedian.
No books by or about this comedian.
Drew Michael began performing comedy in Chicago. He is a founding member of the comedy collective, Comedians You Should Know. The group released a self-titled album that debuted at #1 on the iTunes comedy charts.
Michael recently recorded his first half-hour special in New Orleans as part of Comedy Central “Half Hour” series.
Drew currently lives in New York City.